Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $121.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $123.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

