Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
