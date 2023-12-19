Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Down 4.0 %
TRIB opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.24.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
