Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

TRIB opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

