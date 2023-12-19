Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %
PEP opened at $168.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Apple may be a 4T company by next year, but is it a buy now?
- How to Invest in Energy
- BEVs are out, hybrids are in; here’s where to invest
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 2 former tech trailblazers rising like a phoenix
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.