Troy R. Anderson Sells 7,173 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

NYSE:UTI opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.34 million, a PE ratio of 97.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $12.26.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.