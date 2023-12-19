TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Cap Hits $2.42 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $2.42 billion and $233.41 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,415,821,872 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

