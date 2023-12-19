Truist Financial Boosts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $105.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTFC. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.50.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.22. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $98.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 48,214 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,860,000 after acquiring an additional 117,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

