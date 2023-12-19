TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 104,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,615,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 102,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,476,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,356,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 35,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.80 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

