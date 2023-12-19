Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) versus Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Critical Survey

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Truxton and Triumph Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A Triumph Financial 1 5 1 0 2.00

Triumph Financial has a consensus price target of $62.14, suggesting a potential downside of 19.41%. Given Triumph Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Financial is more favorable than Truxton.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $49.22 million 3.56 $16.73 million $5.97 10.13 Triumph Financial $503.31 million 3.57 $102.31 million $1.90 40.58

This table compares Truxton and Triumph Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Triumph Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Truxton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and Triumph Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 27.25% N/A N/A Triumph Financial 10.47% 6.09% 0.88%

Volatility and Risk

Truxton has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Truxton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Triumph Financial beats Truxton on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. It also provides private banking, wealth management, trust, and estate services; and business banking, commercial lending, capital markets advisory, and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers insurance products. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc., a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. It also provides electronic banking services, debit cards, insurance brokerage services, mortgage warehouse facilities, and transportation factoring services, as well as payments services offered through TriumphPay platform, a payments network for the over-the-road trucking industry. The company was formerly known as Triumph Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Triumph Financial Inc. in December 2022. Triumph Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

