Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0953 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $961.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Further Reading

