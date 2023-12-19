TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (SMIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income stock opened at GBX 78.53 ($0.99) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 52-week low of GBX 64.15 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 80 ($1.01). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.09. The firm has a market cap of £191.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -981.63.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income alerts:

Insider Transactions at TwentyFour Select Monthly Income

In other news, insider Ashley Paxton purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,800 ($19,982.29). Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.