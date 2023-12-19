Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 547.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 107.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

