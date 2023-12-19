Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of TYRA opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

