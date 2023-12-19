Unique Wealth LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Unique Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

