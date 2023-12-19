United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.24 on Monday. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,155 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 77,110 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

