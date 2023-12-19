United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE UAMY opened at $0.24 on Monday. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
