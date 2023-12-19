UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.54 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $3.82 or 0.00008880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.54 billion and approximately $1.32 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,173,000 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 928,173,823.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.80613793 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $970,805.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

