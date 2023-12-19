UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.03.
Institutional Trading of UTStarcom
An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UTStarcom Company Profile
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.
See Also
