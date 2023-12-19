Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $20,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 646,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 88,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 134,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

