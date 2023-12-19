Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,669,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEU opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

