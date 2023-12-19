Verasity Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $70.74 million and $21.09 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

