VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson Sells 125 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $26,093.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VeriSign stock opened at $206.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 123.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in VeriSign by 24.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 14.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

