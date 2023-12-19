Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $371,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $961,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $404.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $413.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

