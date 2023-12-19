Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verve Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics Price Performance
VERV opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $861.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.42.
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 2,528.19%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 244.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.
About Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Verve Therapeutics
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.