Virco Mfg. Co. (VIRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on January 10th

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Virco Mfg. has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virco Mfg. to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.
Virco Mfg. Stock Up 3.3 %
VIRC opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $177.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.59. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $11.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Virco Mfg. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virco Mfg. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Virco Mfg.
Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
