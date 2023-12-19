Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.10.

SPCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SPCE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 15.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 479,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 63,507 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.50. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.61.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 113.76% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.