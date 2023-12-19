Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.5% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $258.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $263.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.25.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

