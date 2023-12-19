Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 88 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,170,024,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.81 and its 200 day moving average is $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

