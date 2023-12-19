Volta Finance (VTA) to Issue Dividend of €0.14 on January 25th

Volta Finance (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:VTA opened at GBX 5.10 ($0.06) on Tuesday. Volta Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 4.76 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 33.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

