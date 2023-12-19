Volta Finance (VTA) to Issue Dividend of €0.14 on January 25th

Volta Finance (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Volta Finance Price Performance
LON:VTA opened at GBX 5.10 ($0.06) on Tuesday. Volta Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 4.76 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 33.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90.
Volta Finance Company Profile
