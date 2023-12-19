Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 46,135 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 51,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 34,382 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 720,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

