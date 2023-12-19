Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,642 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after buying an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,074,319,000 after purchasing an additional 112,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW opened at $703.81 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $720.68. The firm has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

