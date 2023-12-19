Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 5,403 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $45,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,470.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,062.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,982.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,907.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

