Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 772,461 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 328.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:T opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.