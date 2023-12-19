voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

voxeljet Price Performance

voxeljet stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. voxeljet has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.95%.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

