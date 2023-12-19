Walker Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walker Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.4% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.57. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $417.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

