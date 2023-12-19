Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57. The company has a market cap of $417.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.