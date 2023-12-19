Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$176.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.5 %

Waste Connections stock opened at C$197.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$185.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$186.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$169.72 and a 12-month high of C$201.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.77 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 9.1302769 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.87, for a total value of C$153,895.95. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total value of C$70,250.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

