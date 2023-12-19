Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher Sells 129 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $23,155.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE WM opened at $177.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

