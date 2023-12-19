Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. Webster Financial has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 137.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,995,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

