Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kroger (KR)

Kroger (NYSE: KR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/1/2023 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/28/2023 – Kroger had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Kroger Trading Up 3.2 %

KR stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

