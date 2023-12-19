Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Director Pete Lapaseotes Buys 1,438 Shares

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) Director Pete Lapaseotes acquired 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $18,334.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,616.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Where Food Comes From Stock Down 0.1 %

WFCF stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $74.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.60. Where Food Comes From, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Where Food Comes From, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WFCF Free Report ) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Where Food Comes From worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

