Winnebago Industries (WGO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) will announce its 11/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.30 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WGO opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $74.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

