WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) versus So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Head-To-Head Review

WISeKey International and So-Young International are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

WISeKey International has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A So-Young International 2.45% 1.37% 1.11%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for WISeKey International and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.

WISeKey International presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.83%. So-Young International has a consensus price target of $2.78, indicating a potential upside of 118.90%. Given WISeKey International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than So-Young International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WISeKey International and So-Young International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $23.81 million 0.45 -$27.48 million N/A N/A So-Young International $1.43 billion 0.09 -$9.50 million $0.04 31.75

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

Summary

So-Young International beats WISeKey International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty; So-Young Q&A for communications among users and doctors; So-Young PASS, an online aesthetic beauty skin care pass; So-Young Business College, an online training platform for medical aesthetic practitioners, including medical professionals, managers, and medical aesthetic consultants; and medical aesthetic community content; and other services through its website soyoung.com. It also provides content in various media formats on its online platform generated by users, including professional generated, user generated, professional user generated, and doctor generated content; information on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; blogs under the name Beauty Diaries; reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; software as a service; and engages in research and development, production, sales, and agency of laser and other optoelectronic medical beauty equipment. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, Internet culture, and micro finance services, as well as sells medical equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

