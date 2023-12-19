Worthington Steel (WS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Steel stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Worthington Steel has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

