Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

