Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Jaiswal now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn ($1.26) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.32). The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.49. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.58 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Zumiez by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at $791,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

