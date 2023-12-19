Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.69 on Monday. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

