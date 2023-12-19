Zacks Research Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $6.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.21. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OVV. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Read Our Latest Report on OVV

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $43.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.