Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Duke Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.60. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $97.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

