Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Acquires $119,600.00 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of ZLAB opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zai Lab

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.