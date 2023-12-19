Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $196.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $140.76 and a one year high of $201.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

